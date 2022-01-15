Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.62

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.62 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,007,406 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NANO. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £60.53 million and a PE ratio of -14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.62.

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 174,999 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £45,499.74 ($61,761.56).

Nanoco Group Company Profile (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

