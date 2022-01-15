Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 54,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 million, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.