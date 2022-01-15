National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 18.48%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

