National Bank Financial Comments on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

