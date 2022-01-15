National Bank Financial Cuts Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.69.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,679 shares of company stock valued at $229,633 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 89,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

