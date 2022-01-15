National Retail Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NNN stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

