Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $6.59 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.06%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

