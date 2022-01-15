Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post $25.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $23.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $266.65 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after buying an additional 247,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

