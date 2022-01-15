NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About NeoPhotonics
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
