NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 949,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 155,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.