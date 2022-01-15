Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.74). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 309.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. 454,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. Nevro has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

