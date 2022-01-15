New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.