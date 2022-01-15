New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

