New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,952 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BRP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP opened at $31.05 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

