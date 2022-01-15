Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 264.0% in December

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Newrange Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

