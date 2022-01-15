Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 264.0% in December

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Newrange Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
