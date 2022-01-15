Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.88) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of GBX 562 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,205.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,089.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

