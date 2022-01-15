Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on the stock.
Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.88) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of GBX 562 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350 ($18.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,205.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,089.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.
