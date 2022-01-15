NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXTC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. NextCure has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

