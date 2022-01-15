NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NXTC opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. NextCure has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 108.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 25.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 45.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 182,814 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 372,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 86.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

