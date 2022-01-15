NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$25.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NFI opened at C$18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 371.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.23. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,319.55%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,433,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,681,657.32. Insiders have acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296 over the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

