NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $2,638.21

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. NFT Index has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $593.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $2,638.21 or 0.06040599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00058642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

