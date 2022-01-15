Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in December

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NICXF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NICXF stock remained flat at $$2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nicox has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

