NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $25.56. 426,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NMI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NMI by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NMI by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.