NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 414,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

