NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.68 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Synopsys by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $326.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

