NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.74 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

