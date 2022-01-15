NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $7.88 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $289.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.27 and its 200-day moving average is $314.42. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock valued at $749,422,907. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.03.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.