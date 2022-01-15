Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLTH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nobilis Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

