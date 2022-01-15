Noir (NOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $124,227.35

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $124,227.35 and approximately $203.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00215427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.00469418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00079662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,463,235 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

