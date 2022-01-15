Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 118587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.07.

NSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.35 million and a P/E ratio of 40.86.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

