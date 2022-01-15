Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nordex stock remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Nordex has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

