North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.70

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.70 and traded as high as C$19.70. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 103,110 shares traded.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$554.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

