Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 4,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 806,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,561,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The company had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

