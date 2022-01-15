NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $68.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.
NWE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.
NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.
In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.