NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $68.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

NWE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

