Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Up to $138.18

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.18, but opened at $142.29. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $144.54, with a volume of 871 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
