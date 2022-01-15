Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Up to $138.18

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.18, but opened at $142.29. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $144.54, with a volume of 871 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

