NovoCure Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.41. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

