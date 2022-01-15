NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NovoCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

