Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) versus Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Financial Survey

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Forma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 4 2 0 2.00 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 378.72%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Forma Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.64 $432.79 million $1.74 41.32 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 5.54 -$70.41 million ($3.27) -3.59

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% Forma Therapeutics N/A -25.38% -23.78%

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Forma Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.