Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NUVB stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

