Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQX stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

