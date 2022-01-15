O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 319,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 234,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 266,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.36. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

