O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3,232.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average of $214.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

