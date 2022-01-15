O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

