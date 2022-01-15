O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 70.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $262.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $265.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.08.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

