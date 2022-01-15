O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 82,746 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,746 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.91. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

