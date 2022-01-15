Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.43.

OTLY stock opened at 7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.26. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 7.18 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

