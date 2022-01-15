OAX (OAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $109,247.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, OAX has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $109,247.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

