Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.07 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001912 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $504.62 million and approximately $32.07 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

