OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 238.7% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.4 days.

OCI stock remained flat at $$27.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. OCI has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.10.

Several research firms recently commented on OCINF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

