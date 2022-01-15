OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 535,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 136,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

