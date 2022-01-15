OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in First Solar were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 101,914 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,003 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,531 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

