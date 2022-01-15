OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

